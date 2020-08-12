Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo suspended for one game

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Thursday’s game against Memphis.

The NBA announced Wednesday that the Milwaukee Bucks star had been suspended for one game after head butting Washington’s Mo Wagner during Tuesday night’s game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game without pay for headbutting a Washington Wizards center during a stoppage in play. Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension Thursday when Milwaukee faces the Memphis Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/Yx46c2a6pV — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 12, 2020

The suspension means Antetokounmpo won’t miss any playoff games.

Milwaukee will close out the seeding portion of the NBA restart against the Grizzlies. So far, the Bucks are 3-4 in the bubble in Orlando, but will be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference when the playoffs begin next week.

Yikes. Giannis ejected after head butting Mo Wagner. pic.twitter.com/VHN69GTrh1 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 12, 2020

Related

Comments

comments