Packers reportedly add another WR

Green Bay has added another wide receiver to its room.

According to the NFL Network, the Packers have agreed to deal with Malik Turner.

Turner played in 21 games over the last two years for Seattle. He caught 15 passes for 245 yards and one score in 2019.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Turner played his college ball at Illinois. He went undrafted in 2018 and actually took part in the Packers rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

Turner’s signing comes a day after the team claimed Travis Fulgham off of waivers from Detroit.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Fulgham was a sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2019. He played in three games last year without catching a pass. As a senior at Old Dominion, Fulgham caught 63 passes for 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns.

