Packers reportedly add another WR

Green Bay has added another wide receiver to its room.

According to the NFL Network, the Packers have agreed to deal with Malik Turner.

The #Packers are signing former #Seahawks WR Malik Turner, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 11, 2020

Turner played in 21 games over the last two years for Seattle. He caught 15 passes for 245 yards and one score in 2019.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Turner played his college ball at Illinois. He went undrafted in 2018 and actually took part in the Packers rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

Year 3 🧀 GO PACK GO! 🧀 — Malik Turner (@leekleek217) August 11, 2020

Turner’s signing comes a day after the team claimed Travis Fulgham off of waivers from Detroit.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Fulgham was a sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2019. He played in three games last year without catching a pass. As a senior at Old Dominion, Fulgham caught 63 passes for 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns.

Related

Comments

comments