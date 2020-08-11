Brewers hit four home runs in 6-4 comeback win over Minnesota

Milwaukee brought its bats late and came back from three runs down to beat Minnesota 6-4 on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

The Brewers fell behind 4-1 through three innings but got two home runs from Manny Pina — a solo shot and two-run bomb — to tie the game after six innings. Then, in the bottom of the eighth, Jedd Gyorko went deep for a two-run homer of his own that proved to be the game-winning hit.

In total, Milwaukee hit a season-high four homers on the night. In fact, all 10 runs scored by the teams came on home runs. The Brewers fell behind 2-0 thanks to solo homers by Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario in the first inning. Avisail Garcia, batting leadoff, cut the deficit in half with his first homer of the year in the bottom of the inning. Rosario would add a two-run blast in the third, giving him seven RBI through the first two games of the series.

All of the Twins runs came off of Josh Lindblom. He gave up seven hits over four innings of work, though he did strikeout eight.

The five relievers that followed him allowed just three hits while striking out eight batters themselves. That included Josh Hader striking out the side in the ninth inning to pick up his third save of the year. Devin Williams’ scoreless eighth inning earned him the win.

The Twins went with a bullpen game as none of their guys went more than 2 2/3 innings. Taylor Rodgers took the loss by giving up the home run to Gyorko.

With the win, Milwaukee improved to 7-8 on the year. The club will try to pull back to .500 and take the series Tuesday night.

