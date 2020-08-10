Packers: No college football would test scouting department

On any given Saturday during the football season, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst’s scouting staff are spread out over the country looking for the next great talent to add to the roster. With the uncertainty around the college football football season, Gutekunst is having to make alterations to the normal schedule.

“As far as our scouting staff goes, we’re kind of prepared on a number of different fronts to attack this,” Gutekunst told reporters Monday. “But I think we have to be very flexible, too, because things will change. We’re going to prepare. There’s going to be a draft. We’re going to have to acquire players, so we’re just going to have to do it a few different ways.”

While scouting is a lot of tape evaluation, it’s also about getting to know players and their personalities. That’s the job of the area scouts that not only go to games but also talk with coaches and attend college practices during the week. They spend a lot of time on campuses during fall camp watching different players work and it’s possible they won’t have that chance this year.

“The work those guys are going to have to do from an evaluation aspect, and also just the background information and character information we rely so much on those guys for, all of that is still going to be required,” Gutekunst said. “They’re going to have their work cut out for them, because they are going to have to do it in some different ways. It’s all going to have to be done before we get to that time next year when the draft is.

“I think a lot of those guys are itching to get out and start evaluating these players at college. Again, obviously, if certain conferences and levels don’t play, we’re going to have to do a lot of our evaluations off of tape from 2019. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we got down to that December area where you might see something like that — different kind of combines or workouts that we’ll be able to attend.”

Packers add one, release another

Green Bay added to its wide receiver room Monday. The team announced it had claimed Travis Fulgham off of waivers from Detroit.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Fulgham was a sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2019. He played in three games last year without catching a pass. As a senior at Old Dominion, Fulgham caught 63 passes for 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns.

To make room on the roster, the Packers released linebacker Jamal Davis. Green Bay had claimed Davis off of waivers from Miami in April.

