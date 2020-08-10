One poor pitch dooms Milwaukee in 4-2 loss to the Twins

One pitch ruined the night for the Milwaukee Brewers in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota Monday night at Miller Park.

The Brewers led 1-0 when the Twins’ Eddie Rosario took a first pitch change up from Adrian Houser and drilled it into the seats for a grand slam. It was one of the few bad pitches from Houser on the night as he gave up six hits and struck out four in five innings of work. Nonetheless, he took the loss, his first of the season.

Freddy Peralta gave the Brewers a chance in relief by allowing just one hit over his four innings on the mound. He also made some history, becoming only the eighth pitcher in team history to strikeout eight batters in a game as a reliever.

Milwaukee’s offense couldn’t do its part, though, managing two runs or less for the sixth time in 14 games. Twins starter Randy Dobnak allowed just one run — an RBI double from Orlando Arcia — over five innings to pick up the win. Four relievers followed him and together the group gave up a single run themselves — a solo homer to Keston Huira — to take the first game of the series. In total, manager Craig Counsell’s club went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

With the loss, the Brewers fell to 6-8 overall and just 1-5 at home. The two teams will face off again Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Related

Comments

comments