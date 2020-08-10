Giannis-less Bucks lose 114-106 to Toronto

For the fourth time in six games the Milwaukee Bucks fell in the NBA bubble in Orlando, this time a 114-106 setback to the Toronto Raptors.

Playing without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out following oral surgery, the Bucks fell behind by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter before making a late run to soften the blow of the final score.

It was largely a listless performance on both ends of the floor. Milwaukee, which came into the night averaging 15 turnovers per game, turned it over 19 times on Monday. When the Bucks actually got a shot off, they struggled to hit anything. They ended up shooting 39.8 percent from the floor, just the fourth time all year they’ve shot under 40 percent.

At the other end, the Bucks defense allowed the Raptors to shoot 52 percent from inside the 3-point line. Chris Boucher had a season-high 25 points after scoring a total of 10 in the first four games in the bubble combined. Matt Thomas, who played his prep basketball in Onalaska, Wis., dropped 22 points, much of it coming on four 3-pointers.

Milwaukee fell to 5-4 in games this season that Antetokounmpo doesn’t play, though it should be noted that Toronto was playing with All-Star guard Kyle Lowery, as well as guard Fred VanVleet.

The Bucks were paced offensively by Kyle Korver’s 19 points (5-for-6 on 3-pointers), while Khris Middleton chipped in 17 and George Hill had 14.

Milwaukee has now lost eight of its last 11 games dating back to March. The Bucks will face Washington on Tuesday night in seventh of their eight seeding games.

Related

Comments

comments