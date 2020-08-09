Christian Yelich, Keston Hiura combine for 5 RBI in 9-3 win over Cincinnati

Milwaukee’s offense came to life Sunday in a 9-3 win over Cincinnati at Miller Park.

After managing just four runs in the first two games combined, the Brewers pushed across six runs in the sixth inning, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 7-2 lead. It included back-to-back RBI singles from Manny Pina and Keston Hiura, before two walks with the bases loaded brought home two more runs. Justin Smoak capped off the biggest inning of the season with a two-RBI single.

Milwaukee added to the lead in the seventh inning when Hiura and Christian Yelich hit solo home runs. It was Hiura’s third of the year and Yelich’s fourth. The two combined for five of the Brewers nine RBI.

Brandon Woodruff got the start for the Brewers, going just four innings and giving up two runs on three hits. He also struck out five and walked a pair.

Milwaukee’s bullpen took over and got scoreless innings from Brent Suter, Devin Williams and Corey Knebel. Alex Claudio took a big lead to the ninth inning and gave up one run before stranding the bases loaded.

Reds starter Sonny Gray took the loss, his first of the year. He was tagged for four runs over 5 1/3 innings. His replacement, Michael Lorenzen, didn’t manage to get a single out while allowing three more runs.

The win allowed Milwaukee to avoid getting swept by the Reds in the three-game series. The Brewers improved to 6-7 on the year and earned their first home win of the season.

Milwaukee will welcome Minnesota to town on Monday for the start of a three-game set.

