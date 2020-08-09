Brewers offense fails to show once again in 4-1 loss to Cincinnati

Milwaukee is 0-4 at home for just the second time in franchise history following a 4-1 loss to Cincinnati Saturday night at Miller Park.

Making his second start, Brett Anderson gave up a three-run homer to Eugenio Suarez in the first inning and that proved to be all the Reds would need. Anderson would end up going 3 2/3 innings, allowing the three runs — two earned — on four hits.

The Brewers offense, meanwhile, was again really quiet. Starter Anthony DeSclafani picked up the win by allowing just two hits over six innings while striking out six. The only Milwaukee runs came courtesy of a Brock Holt sacrifice fly in the eighth inning off of Michael Lorenzen.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club is now averaging 3.58 runs per game, which is the sixth-fewest in MLB.

The Brewers will try to avoid being swept Sunday afternoon as the two teams play the final game of the series. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

