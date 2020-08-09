Big Ten, other Power 5 conferences reportedly talking about having no fall football season

The Big Ten is reportedly on the verge of canceling the fall football season and the rest of college football may not be far behind.

According to ESPN, a vast majority of presidents of Big Ten schools have indicated they would vote to postpone the football season to the spring due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Illustrated reported that meetings among conferences across the country are expected to result in the football season and all fall sports being postponed.

It’s a development that Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez feared when speaking with Yahoo! Sports earlier in the week. Though he declined to say whether he believed there would be a football season this fall, he was clearly worried about it.

“I’m afraid,” Alvarez told the website. “There’s so many questions that are unanswered. I see things change every day. We have so much invested. I have a grandson playing. I’m invested in every student-athlete on our campus. I want them to be safe.

“I owe everything I have to college football. I’m the most positive person in the world. My wife said to me today, ‘All of a sudden you are a glass half empty.’ I don’t like to be like that.”

Alvarez and the university have made it clear how big of an impact the cancelation of the season would have on Wisconsin’s budget. If the season was played without fans, it would result in a $60 to $70 million loss in revenue. If it’s not played at all, the loss could hit $100 million. It’s unclear what moving the season to the spring would mean for UW’s bottom line.

The Badgers are scheduled to open fall camp on Monday.

