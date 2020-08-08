Brewers fall 8-3 to the Reds, Christian Yelich homers for second straight game

A six-run second inning by Cincinnati was too much for Milwaukee to overcome in an 8-3 loss to the Reds on Friday night at Miller Park.

Pitching for the first time since the opening series of the season, Brewers starter Eric Lauer got roughed up. He made it just three innings, and allowed six runs on five hits to take the loss.

Milwaukee on the other hand, had very little luck against Reds’ ace Trevor Bauer. He went right through the lineup, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out 12. His lone mistake resulted in a solo home run by Logan Morrison.

For the game, the Brewers struck out 16 times — a season-high. It was just the 20th time in franchise history they had fanned that many times in a game.

The Brewers' 16 strikeouts were a season high. It's the 20th time in franchise history they have whiffed that often in a nine-inning game. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 8, 2020

A bright spot in an otherwise disappointing night was Christian Yelich. A night after hitting an inside-the-park home run, the former NL MVP drilled a two-run shot in the eighth inning. He now has five hits on the season and three of them are home runs.

The two teams will face-off again Saturday night in Milwaukee. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments