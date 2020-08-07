Christian Yelich walks four times, hits inside-the-park HR in victory over White Sox

A day off is apparently all Christian Yelich needed to start seeing the ball better at the plate.

The Milwaukee star walked four times and also hit an inside-the-park home run as the Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Thursday night. Yelich became just the second Milwaukee player to accomplish that stat line, joining Eddie Matthews, who did it for the Braves in 1964. His strong night came after manager Craig Counsell gave him a day off for a mental break following his abysmal start to the season.

"It was probably the luckiest home run in baseball history, definitely top three." Lucky or not, @ChristianYelich had a bounce back game against the White Sox. He breaks down his outing ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L9hs6v5rlD — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 7, 2020

Third baseman Jedd Gyorko drove in three runs, including a two-run homer to help power the Milwaukee offense. Playing in his second career game, outfielder Mark Mathias chipped in a pair of RBI. Four different Brewers had at least two hits on the way to the team racking up 13 on the night.

The offense did much of its damage against former Brewers pitcher Gio Gonzalez. He allowed with five runs — four earned — over 4 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee got another good outing from its starting pitcher, as Josh Lindblom gave up two runs over five innings and struck out five to earn his first win of the year.

Freddy Peralta came out of the bullpen for three innings of work and finished with six strikeouts.

The win allowed the Brewers to salvage a split of their four-game series with Chicago and moved them back to .500 on the season at 5-5. They will now come home for a three-game series against Cincinnati starting Friday night at Miller Park.

