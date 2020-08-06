Preseason CFB coaches poll released

For the third time in the last four season the Wisconsin football team will open the year in the top 15 of the Amway Coaches Poll.

Released Thursday morning, the Badgers came in at No. 12. Over the last three years, coach Paul Chryst’s club has started 17th, seventh, and 10th, respectively.

Wisconsin is one of six Big Ten teams in the poll, tied with the SEC for the most of any conference. Ohio State is sitting at No. 2, Penn State at No. 7, Michigan at No. 15, Minnesota at No. 18 and Iowa at No. 23. Nebraska and Indiana were among those teams receiving votes.

The Badgers will open against the Hoosiers on Sept. 4, but will also face the Wolverines, Gophers, Hawkeyes and Huskers in 2020.

Clemson opened as the No. 1 team in the nation, while reigning champion LSU came in at No. 5. You can find the full poll here.

