Packers announce no fans at first two home games

There will be no fans at Lambeau Field for the first two games of the 2020 season.

That was the word from the organization on Thursday. It means no fans for games against Detroit on Sept. 20 or against Atlanta on Oct. 5.

“Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans’ energetic support in the stands,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy stated in a press release. “Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season. These two games will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow. We will continue to consult with community healthcare and public health officials on the pandemic conditions in our area. We ask our fans to continue to help by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing guidelines.”

If fans are allowed in for games later in the year, season-ticket holders that opted in for the chance to purchase tickets will be given the first opportunity for those games.

