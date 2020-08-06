Bucks erase 23-point deficit, beat Miami to claim top seed in the East

Milwaukee will be the top seed in the Eastern Conference for a second-straight season.

The Bucks overcame a 23-point deficit to beat Miami 130-116 on Thursday afternoon in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 33 points and 12 rebounds, while Khris Middleton had 33 points and eight assists. Milwaukee got 17 points and four rebounds from Brook Lopez, while Pat Connaughton had 11 points off the bench.

The Heat had a 63-40 lead over the Bucks when Duncan Robinson hit a 3-pointer with 4:43 left in the second quarter. Milwaukee was able stabilize things but still trailed by 17 at the break. In the third quarter, though, the Bucks made a run, outscoring the Heat 36-25. It was even better in the final period, as Milwaukee was plus-20 in the fourth quarter on its way to a win.

Playing with its entire team for the first time in the NBA bubble, Milwaukee got 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals from guard Eric Bledsoe, while guard Wes Matthews added 9 points. Guard George Hill had 9 points and 6 assists off the bench for the Bucks.

Robison had a team-high 21 for the Heat, while Milwaukee product Tyler Herro chipped in 20 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

The win moved Milwaukee to 55-14 on the year and clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks also improved to 2-2 in the bubble and will face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

