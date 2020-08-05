Strong start from Adrian Houser powers Brewers to 2-1 win over the White Sox

Powered by a great night from Adrian Houser, the Milwaukee Brewers picked up a 1-0 win against the White Sox in Chicago on Wednesday night.

Houser went deeper than any other Brewers starter this season, going seven innings while giving up five hits and striking out five. The White Sox, which came into the game ranked sixth in MLB in runs scored per game, were shutout for the first time this season. Houser turned things over to David Phelps and Josh Hader for the final two innings to close things out.

White Sox starters Dallas Keuchel was almost as a good as Houser, going seven innings and allowing just one run on five hits and striking out eight. But back-to-back-to-back singles in the third inning allowed Eric Sogard to drive in the lone run of the game.

Milwaukee played without Christian Yelich. The former NL MVP got the night off with manager Craig Counsell saying he needed a mental break after a rough start to the year.

The Brewers will try to grab a series split on Thursday night in Chicago.

