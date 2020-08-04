Brewers: Christian Yelich strikes out three more times in a 3-2 loss to the White Sox

Milwaukee got a good outing from Brandon Woodruff on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Miller Park.

The big righty had to deal with runners on base for much of the night, though he got through the first five innings unscathed. In the sixth, Eloy Jimenez took advantage of a pitch right down the middle of the plate, drilling a 2-run homer to tie the game at 2. Woodruff’s final line included allowing eights and striking out six.

Devin Williams replaced him and gave up an RBI single to Jose Abreu, allowing the White Sox to claim a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.

It ended up being all the runs they would need, as the Brewers offense continued its largely lackluster start to the season. Milwaukee struck out 13 times, including three each from Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak. Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, is now batting just .088 on the season and was clearly frustrated after his last strikeout, tossing some of his gear in the air.

Christian Yelich throws his gear in the air after the K. This is one frustrated MVP ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Zpxfl2i9oG — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) August 5, 2020

Milwaukee’s runs came courtesy of Ben Gamel. He hit a 2-run homer in the fifth inning off of Chicago starter Lucas Giolito. The White Sox righty ended up getting the win after making it six innings and striking out nine. Gamel had a chance to play the hero in the bottom of the ninth but he grounded out to first base with two runners in scoring position.

The Brewers drop to 3-5 on the season, while the White Sox improved to 7-4. The two teams will continue the series Wednesday night in Chicago.

Related

Comments

comments