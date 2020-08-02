Brewers place Ryan Braun on 10-day IL

Milwaukee will be without Ryan Braun when it resumes play on Monday.

The Brewers announced Sunday that the veteran outfielder had been put on the 10-day injured list with an infection in his right index finger.

According to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, Braun’s infection resulted in him going to the hospital where they had to cut the finger open.

Braun played in four of Milwaukee’s first four games, going 3-for-13 with a pair of RBI.

After a weekend series against St. Louis was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Cardinals organization, the Brewers are slated to open a three-game set with the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Miller Park.

