Brewers place Ryan Braun on 10-day IL

Milwaukee will be without Ryan Braun when it resumes play on Monday.

The Brewers announced Sunday that the veteran outfielder had been put on the 10-day injured list with an infection in his right index finger.

OF/1B Ryan Braun has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 30, with an infected right index finger. No corresponding move has been made yet. pic.twitter.com/tANDt3rAyr — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 2, 2020

According to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, Braun’s infection resulted in him going to the hospital where they had to cut the finger open.

Ryan Braun developed an infection in his finger, went to the ER this morning and they had to cut it open. He won’t be able to play until that heals. https://t.co/yFU87wzFOc — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 2, 2020

Braun played in four of Milwaukee’s first four games, going 3-for-13 with a pair of RBI.

After a weekend series against St. Louis was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Cardinals organization, the Brewers are slated to open a three-game set with the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Miller Park.

