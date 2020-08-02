Brewers bench coach suffers heart attack but is expected to make full recovery

Milwaukee didn’t play a game this weekend but there was plenty of bad news, with the latest, and most serious, coming Sunday night.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale was the first to report that Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during the team’s workout at Miller Park on Saturday afternoon.

Best wishes and a speedy recovery to beloved #Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy. He suffered a moderate heart attack Saturday during the #Brewers workout. Murphy, resting comfortably in a Milwaukee hospital, is in good spirits and doctors told him he should have a full recovery. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 3, 2020

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haurdicourt further reported that the team expects Murphy to be released in the coming days and he should make a full recovery. GM David Stearns said it’s unclear if he will return to the dugout this year or not.

Of a weekend in which Lorenzo Cain opted out, Ryan Braun went on IL with finger injury and coach Pat Murphy had heart attack, #Brewers David Stearns said, "That's baseball and life right now. We'll continue to take it day by day. The good news is Pat is resting and will recover." — Tom (@Haudricourt) August 3, 2020

