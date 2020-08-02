Brewers bench coach suffers heart attack but is expected to make full recovery

Milwaukee didn’t play a game this weekend but there was plenty of bad news, with the latest, and most serious, coming Sunday night.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale was the first to report that Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during the team’s workout at Miller Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haurdicourt further reported that the team expects Murphy to be released in the coming days and he should make a full recovery. GM David Stearns said it’s unclear if he will return to the dugout this year or not.

Comments

comments