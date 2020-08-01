Brewers: Lorenzo Cain opts out of 2020 season

However much longer the MLB season goes, it won’t include Lorenzo Cain.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced late Saturday morning that the centerfielder had decided to opt out of the rest of the year.

“He felt this was something he needed to do. We completely respect the decision and support the decision,” GM David Stearns told reporters. “This is something that Lorenzo had been thinking about and discussing with his family for some time. This is the first he had brought it to our attention, but as we understood the decision and understood the decision making process, it’s something that’s been on his mind. Ultimately he believes this is the right thing for him to do and we understand that.”

Cain cited the unknowns surrounding baseball as outbreaks among the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals have forced MLB to postpone games, including the Friday and Saturday matchups between Milwaukee and the Cardinals.

“The Brewers organization was very understanding and supportive of my decision, and I thank them for that,” Cain stated in a press release. “I wish all of my great teammates the best of luck this season and look forward to getting back on the field in 2021. Please stay safe.”

Cain played in five of Milwaukee’s first six games, collecting six hits and four runs scored — both tied for the team lead.

