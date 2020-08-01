Brewers-Cardinals reportedly postponed again following four more positive virus cases

The Milwaukee Brewers home opener has been pushed back for a second consecutive day.

According to multiple reports, four more members of the St. Louis Cardinals traveling party tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positives to six.

Confirmed:

|#Stlcards have had 6 positive tests from their 58-person traveling part. Two Thursday. Four so far today.

-Those six have been isolated and will be retested.

-Everyone is being retested today.

-All of the results from Friday's tests are not in.https://t.co/CgI7a4b1Mc — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) August 1, 2020

Of the four new positives on the #Cardinals that I can confirm, three are staff. One is a player. — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) August 1, 2020

At least three of the positive tests are players, including the two reported on Friday.

The results mean Saturday night’s game at Miller Park has been postponed. The two teams are supposed to play two seven-inning games tomorrow, part of a new look doubleheader as baseball tries to continue its season amid a pandemic. No decision has been made on those games.

Milwaukee and St. Louis are the seventh and eighth teams that have had to miss games due to positive tests. Currently, 20-percent of the league isn’t playing games, and a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan stated that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark that if they don’t get a better handle on virus cases among teams that will cancel the season. An additional report said it could happen as soon as Monday.

