Brewers-Cardinals game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Milwaukee’s home opener at Miller Park will have to wait.

The Brewers were supposed to face St. Louis on Friday afternoon but the game has been postponed due to the Cardinals having had members of their traveling party test positive for COVID-19.

The team said it learned of two positive tests late Thursday night. Those tests had been conducted prior to the club’s game at Minnesota on Wednesday. Players are self-isolating at their Milwaukee hotel and the team is conducting rapid testing of the entire traveling party and implementing contact tracing.

“We are supportive of Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone today’s game and look forward to playing our home opener as soon as conditions safely allow,” GM David Stearns stated in a release. “The health and safety of our players and employees are, and will continue to be, our top priorities.”

As of now, Saturday’s game is still on. Friday’s game will be moved to Sunday as part of a seven-inning double header. It will be the first double header at Miller Park for the Brewers. Their last home double header came in 2000.

The postponement is just the latest in MLB as it fights to get its revamped 60-game season going. At least 19 members of the Miami Marlins organization have tested positive for the virus over the last week and they have not played since last Sunday.

At least two members of the Philadelphia Phillies organization also tested positive and the team shut its ballpark down completely. Their series with the Toronto Bluejays has been postponed.

MLB postponements this week:

Phillies: 7 games

Marlins: 7 games

*Yankees: 4 games

*Orioles: 4 games

Blue Jays: 3 games

Nationals: 3 games

Cardinals: 1 game

Brewers: 1 game

(*Yankees and Orioles remained in action by playing two games vs. each other.) — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) July 31, 2020

