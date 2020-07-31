Packers release two, including G Cole Madison

A former fifth-round draft pick is no longer with the Green Bay Packers.

The team announced Friday that guard Cole Madison and fullback Jordan Jones had been waived. Madison failed his physical, while Jones was listed with a non-football injury.

Madison was taken in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Washington State but wasn’t with the team that season as he addressed what he would later call mental health issues, including the impact of a college teammate committing suicide. He returned to the team in April of 2019 and made the squad coming out of training camp. However, he was never active for a game and his season came to an end in late November due to a knee injury.

Jones signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in April. His release comes a day after the team was awarded FB/H-Back John Lovett on waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay also placed 2020 sixth-round pick Simon Stepaniak and free agent running back Patrick Taylor on the non-football injury list. Stepaniak, a guard, suffered a serious knee injury late in his college career at Indiana.

Meanwhile, linebacker Curtis Bolton (torn ACL last August) and offensive lineman Yosh Nijman (elbow injury in December) were put on the physically unable to perform list.

