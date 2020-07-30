Mason Crosby among three Packers added to COVID-19 reserve list

The number of Green Bay Packers on the COVID-19 reserve list is growing.

It was revealed Thursday that kicker Mason Crosby, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester all were added to the list. The trio joins linebacker Greg Roberts, who was placed on it on Tuesday.

Their additions to the list do not mean they tested positive for the virus. It means they either tested positive or came into close contact with someone that did.

Here are the protocols that must be followed after a player is placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list (based on which category they fall into) before they return. Crosby and Sternberger added today. Crosby is the Packers’ only kicker. pic.twitter.com/dtiYaW5qjJ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 30, 2020

The only other player on the list right now is wide receiver Devin Funchess. His designation is reserve/opt-out.

Players have been undergoing virus testing since Tuesday. They all must have three negative tests before being allowed into team facilities. A number of Packers rookies took to social media earlier in the day to show they had gained entrance to Lambeau Field. Quarterback Jordan Love and running back AJ Dillon were among those to send out pictures of their lockers, while defensive back Vernon Scott showed himself practicing his Lambeau Leaps.

The rest of the team is expected to join them soon, though full-team on-field practices aren’t slated to start until the middle of August.

Related

Comments

comments