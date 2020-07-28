Packers WR opts out of 2020 season

The Green Bay Packers lone major addition at wide receiver won’t be with the team for the 2020 season.

Veteran Devin Funchess announced on his Instagram that he was opting out of the NFL season due to concerns about COVID-19.

#Packers WR Devin Funchess explains why he’s opting out of the 2020 NFL season. pic.twitter.com/r95XFY2lVl — The Zone (@ZoneMadison) July 28, 2020

Green Bay signed Funchess in April to a one-year deal that was reportedly worth $2.5 million.

The Michigan product missed all but one game last season for the Indianapolis Colts after breaking his collarbone in Week 1. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Funchess had 161 catches in four seasons with the Carolina Panthers after being taken in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He also had 21 touchdowns, including a career-high eight in 2017. That was the 26-year-old’s best overall season, as he posted 63 catches for 840 yards (13.3 yards per reception.)

Funchess’ 164 career catches would have been the second-most among the wide receivers currently on Green Bay’s roster.

