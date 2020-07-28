Aaron Rodgers was expecting the Packers to take a WR in the first round

We knew Aaron Rodgers wasn’t thrilled with the decision by the Green Bay Packers to trade up to take Jordan Love in the first round of April’s NFL draft. He said as much when he spoke with reporters during the offseason program. He knew what it meant for the present and the future of his career with the only team he’s ever played for. What we learned Tuesday, though, was his mindset as draft approached the team’s pick that night.

Speaking on a new podcast from The Ringer, Rodgers told host Kyle Brandt that he genuinely thought an addition to the wide receiver room was coming.

“I was watching the draft and thinking about which receiver might be there at that time and I think there was a run on them there in the early 20s,” Rodgers said. “I know the kid from LSU (Justin Jefferson), who I love watching, went to Minnesota in the early 20s. I knew the kid from Clemson (Tee Higgins) was still there and I enjoyed watching him as well. I didn’t know maybe as much about him. And the kid from Arizona State (Brandon Aiyuk) as well, I think they liked him. So, when they traded up, I definitely perked up a little bit.”

It wasn’t to be. Instead, general manager Brian Gutekunst went with Love out of Utah State.

“I got a text from my marketing agent…and he just texted ‘quarterback.’ I was like, ‘Oh, wow. OK,’” Rodgers said. “I love scotch but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila as well. Once I got that text I went to the pantry. I poured myself about four fingers. I knew it was going to be one of those nights and there was going to be the, ‘Hey, is everything fine? You OK? Yeah, I’m fine.’ Like I said, I wasn’t elated by the pick especially being one game away from the Super Bowl and feeling like we’re a couple players away but at the same time I understand it’s a business. I know that’s the reality.”

Rodgers has also said that he knows it wasn’t Love’s choice to be chosen by the Packers and he holds no ill will towards him.

Green Bay reported for training camp on Tuesday, which began with team-wide COVID-19 testing.

