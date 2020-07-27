WIAC cancels most fall sports, including football

There will be no Division III football in Wisconsin this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s after the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced Monday night that it was canceling most fall sports and moving others to spring.

Canceled:

Football

Women’s soccer

Women’s volleyball

Men’s cross country

Women’s cross country

Move to spring:

Women’s golf

Women’s tennis

As long as it’s within NCAA guidelines, schools will be allowed to decide whether to have teams practice during the school year.

The conference made the decisions after what it called a very deliberative process that allowed for the full consideration of the most up-to-date information in regards to COVID-19. No decisions have been made for winter sports.

The WIAC is one of the premier Division III football conferences in the country. UW-Whitewater has played in the title game 10 times since 2005 and won the title six times. UW-Oshkosh made it to the title game in 2016.

Other schools impacted by the cancelation:

UW-Eau Claire

UW-La Crosse

UW-Platteville

UW-River Falls

UW-Stevens Point

UW-Stout

