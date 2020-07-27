Giannis goes for 30 points in exhibition loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for the NBA season to restart.

The reigning MVP — and favorite to repeat — scored a game-high 30 points in a 124-103 loss to New Orleans in the final exhibition game in the Orlando bubble on Monday night. Antetokounmpo shot 8-for-15 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. He was also an encouraging 12-for-15 from the free throw line. Antetokounmpo added eight rebounds and three assists in the final tuneup before seeding games begin.

The best from tonight’s scrimmage finale: pic.twitter.com/aGhEgkJWQp — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 28, 2020

Khris Middleton chipped in 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while also turning it over six times. Ersan Ilyasova (12 points) and Brook Lopez (10) were the only other Bucks in double figures.

Milwaukee was just 10-for-38 from beyond the arc as the Pelicans made seven more 3-pointers. Four of those belonged to JJ Redick, who went off in the third quarter and finished with a team-high 20 points.

The Bucks will now start prepping for Friday’s first seeding game against Boston.

