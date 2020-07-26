Brewers fall 9-1 in Chicago

Milwaukee’s bats were largely silent for the second time in three games as the Brewers fell to Chicago 9-1 in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The top of Milwaukee’s lineup — Eric Sogard, Christian Yelich and Keston Huira — combined to go 0-for-10 and Yelich struck out three times. The trio has now combined for a total of three hits over the first three games.

Tyler Chatwood got the win for Chicago. He allowed just the one run on three hits over six innings of work and finished with eight strikeouts.

On the other side, the Cubs used a big fourth inning against Freddy Peralta and Corey Knebel to take control of the game. Wilson Contreras had an RBI double, followed by Nico Hoerner’s infield RBI single. Then it was Victor Caratini singling to right to bring across another run and Ian Happ finished the scoring effort with his RBI single. Chicago added three home runs in the later innings to close things out.

Peralta took the loss going just three innings and allowing four runs on three hits. He walked a pair and struck out three. Knebel managed to get just one out while giving up three hits.

In his debut after dealing with a COVID-19 scare, Eric Lauer was very good for Milwaukee. He gave up just one hit over 2 2/3 innings and fanned six batters.

Milwaukee’s lone run of the day came courtesy of an Orlando Arcia single in the fifth inning.

The Brewers fell to 1-2 on the year and will now head to Pittsburgh to face off in a three-game series against Pittsburgh starting on Monday.

