Bucks take down Sacramento for second exhibition win

Milwaukee improved to 2-0 in exhibition action down in Orlando with a 131-123 win over Sacramento Saturday afternoon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton only played in the first half and the Bucks led by 20 at the break. Giannis ended up with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists while going 11 of 13 from the free throw line. Middleton chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

Brook Lopez got to play a little bit into the third quarter and continued his strong work in the NBA bubble. He had 21 points, going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, while brother Robin had 12 points, including hitting both 3-pointers he took.

Who sips the tea better, Robin or Giannis? pic.twitter.com/6YLF6Vp3YP — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 25, 2020

Milwaukee got a team-high 22 points from Kyle Korver and ten assists from George Hill off the bench.

The Kings were paced by Buddy Hield’s 19 points. Former Bucks forward Jabari Parker scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in 12 minutes of action.

The Bucks will close out the exhibition portion of their schedule on Monday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Related

Comments

comments