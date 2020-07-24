Brewers bats silenced in Opening Day loss in Chicago

Friday was Opening Day for Milwaukee but someone forgot to tell the Brewers bats.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club managed just three hits and fell 3-0 to the Chicago Cubs at a fan-less Wrigley Field.

Starter Kyle Hendricks threw a complete game shutout, his first since last May and the first by a Cubs pitcher on Opening Day since 1974. It included nine strikeouts, a number he reached just three times all of last season. The heart of Milwaukee’s order was especially inept against the righty. Christian Yelich, Keston Hiura and Justin Smoak went a combined 0-for-11 with six strikeouts.

The only guy with any success against Hendricks was Orlando Arcia. The shortstop went 3-for-3 on the night — the only Brewers player with a hit.

Milwaukee’s pitching made just two mistakes on the night but they were significant. Starter Brandon Woodruff left one out over the plate that Ian Happ drilled out for a two-run homer in the third inning. The game stayed 2-0 until Anthony Rizzo took J.P. Feyereisen deep on a solo shot in the eighth inning.

Woodruff ended up going five innings and allowed just four hits while striking out five. He took the loss.

After not pitching all of last season due to Tommy John surgery, Corey Knebel pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Milwaukee and Chicago will meet again on Saturday with first pitch coming at 12:05 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments