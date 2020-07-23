Giannis scores 22 as the Bucks beat the Spurs in exhibition action

It took the Milwaukee Bucks a little bit to get going but they found their stride in the second and third quarter on their way to a 113-92 exhibition win over San Antonio Thursday afternoon in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

The game was tied at 20 after the first quarter as Milwaukee missed 13 of its 15 first shots from beyond the arc. But the club bounced back over the next two quarters, outscoring the Spurs by 19 points and were never challenged the rest of the way.

Despite dealing with foul trouble — he had five first half fouls — Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting in just 21 minutes of action. He hit every shot he took inside the 3-point line while going 1 of 5 from outside.

https://twitter.com/Bucks/status/1286418045016182785

Khris Middleton, like the team, got off to a slow start but turned it on in the second half. He finished with 16 points, including going 7-for-7 from the free throw line. He also had five assists, including a couple beautiful dimes to Giannis for baskets at the rim.

Milwaukee got 17 points from Brook Lopez (3-for-3 on 3-pointers), while the bench contributed 51 points, including 12 from Frank Mason and eight from George Hill.

The Spurs were led Lonnie Walker’s 14 points.

The Bucks will face Sacramento on Saturday in the second of three exhibition games.

Related

Comments

comments