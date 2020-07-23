Big Ten title game at Lambeau Field? Packers have applied to host it

The Big Ten championship game at Lambeau Field?

It could happen, according to Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy.

Speaking during the team’s annual shareholders meeting Thursday morning, Murphy said they have applied to host the game that has been played in Indianapolis since the contest in 2011.

“They have a new commissioner, Kevin Warren, somebody who from his previous role with the (Minnesota) Vikings is very familiar with Lambeau Field,” Murphy said. “We’re hoping to host it at one point between 2023 and 2030. It looks like they are going to open up and move the championship game around the Big Ten footprint.”

Wisconsin has been a frequent participant in the game, playing in six of the nine years. The Badgers won the first two title games but have lost the last four.

Murphy also gave an update on the Notre Dame-Wisconsin matchup at Lambeau Field. The game on Oct. 3 was canceled after the Big Ten went to a conference-only schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two teams will play in 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago and Murphy said they are looking at 2022 to reschedule the game in Green Bay.

Right now, Wisconsin’s 2022 non-conference schedule features home games against Washington State, New Mexico State and Illinois State, along with its nine Big Ten games.

Related

Comments

comments