Bucks: Eric Bledsoe has arrived in Orlando

Eric Bledsoe has arrived in Orlando.

The Milwaukee Bucks posted a video on their social media Wednesday night of a masked Bledsoe walking into the what appeared to be the team hotel inside the NBA bubble.

The Bledshow has arrived. pic.twitter.com/S2NiGrKQCv — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 23, 2020

Bledsoe posted a picture of himself on Instagram earlier in the day on what appeared to be a private plane.

I thought this looked like Bledsoe on a plane. 🦌 https://t.co/LTav9f6K7J pic.twitter.com/dtuVGg7dxH — Lori Nickel (@LoriNickel) July 23, 2020

The point guard has not been with the team since testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the club leaving Milwaukee for Orlando earlier in July. Bledsoe must still go through the mandatory quarantine period in his room before being allowed to rejoin his teammates.

Bledsoe averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game before the season was halted in March due to COVID-19.

Milwaukee opens the exhibition portion of its schedule on Thursday against San Antonio. The Bucks will play three of those before facing Boston on July 31 in the first of eight seeding games. It seems possible, and perhaps more than likely, that Bledsoe will be ready for that matchup.

