Brewers hit four home runs in 5-3 exhibition win over the White Sox

It doesn’t mean anything in the standings but Milwaukee got some value out of its 5-3 win against the White Sox in exhibition action Wednesday night in Chicago.

The first big positive was the outing from starter Adrian Houser, who was on point in his 4 2/3 innings of work. The big righty gave up just one run on two hits and struck out five, including getting reigning MLB batting champ Tim Anderson to whiff twice. He’ll get the ball in the first game of a three-game series in Pittsburgh starting Monday.

Houser was backed by a solid performance from the bullpen, which included short but scoreless outings from Josh Hader and Corey Knebel. Justin Grimm was the lone sore spot, giving up a two-run homer to Nicky Delmonico in the seventh inning.

Perhaps the even better news came at the plate, with Milwaukee hitting four home runs. Second baseman Keston Hiura got the first one and ending up going 2-for-3, while left fielder Christian Yelich broke out of a summer camp slump with an opposite field homer. Center fielder Ben Gamel, who has been as hot as any member of the club stayed that way, hitting his own solo shot in the seventh inning. Shortstop Orlando Arcia put the cherry on top with another home run in the ninth inning.

Knocking the glove off the hand > knocking the cover off the ball.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/w8GFxuLGQg — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 23, 2020

After missing the entirety of the Blue-Gold Series in Milwaukee, Ryan Braun was in the lineup as the designated hitter. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The club expects to see how he’s feeling on Thursday to determine whether he’ll be available in the opener against the Cubs on Friday.

.@ChristianYelich was just waiting to give Ueck a chance to practice his call. 🔊 #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Vv8WksHCfi — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 23, 2020

