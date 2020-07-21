Packers reportedly agree to deal with 3rd-round pick Josiah Deguara

The final unsigned member of Green Bay’s draft class has reportedly agreed to a deal.

According to ESPN, tight end Josiah Deguara came to an agreement on his rookie contract.

A third-round pick out of Cincinnati, the 6-foot-2, 238-pound Deguara could have an interesting role with the Packers. Though listed as a tight end, he could fill the role vacated by fullback Danny Vitale, spending time lining up in the backfield and factoring into the passing game from there.

In college, Deguara accumulated 1,117 yards receiving on 92 catches, including 77 over his final two seasons. He was a first-team All-AAC as a senior when he caught seven touchdowns.

