Packers reportedly agree to deal with 3rd-round pick Josiah Deguara

The final unsigned member of Green Bay’s draft class has reportedly agreed to a deal.

According to ESPN, tight end Josiah Deguara came to an agreement on his rookie contract.

Rookie contracts are rolling in fast with reporting dates coming up. A trio of third-rounders that have agreed to terms on their deal, per source: Packers TE Josiah Deguara, Cardinals OT Josh Jones and Steelers LB Alex Highsmith. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 21, 2020

A third-round pick out of Cincinnati, the 6-foot-2, 238-pound Deguara could have an interesting role with the Packers. Though listed as a tight end, he could fill the role vacated by fullback Danny Vitale, spending time lining up in the backfield and factoring into the passing game from there.

In college, Deguara accumulated 1,117 yards receiving on 92 catches, including 77 over his final two seasons. He was a first-team All-AAC as a senior when he caught seven touchdowns.

Related

Comments

comments