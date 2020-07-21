Brewers: Corbin Burnes gets the call to replace an injured Brett Anderson

orbin Burnes is getting another shot at being in Milwaukee’s rotation to start a season.

The Brewers said this morning that Burnes would fill the vacancy created by Brett Anderson starting the year on the 10-day injured list with a blister on his throwing hand. It means Burnes will be on the mound on Saturday in the second game of the season against Chicago at Wrigley Field.

Burnes struggled last season and had an ERA north of 10 after his first four starts of the year. He ended up 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA for the season. That came after a stellar 2018 out of the bullpen when he went 7-0 with 2.61 ERA. But in spring ball, and again in summer camp, the righty has looked more like his old self.

“He’s been pretty much unhittable,” third baseman Jedd Gyorko said Tuesday. “I think all the hitters have said pretty much the same thing. His stuff has been electric. I know I faced him last year (with St. Louis) a couple times and he’s added a few things, a couple wrinkles to his game. It’s really paid off.

“I think we’re all excited to watch him go out and pitch against somebody else. Tired of him shoving it up our butts, let him do it against someone else.”

Milwaukee will face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in an exhibition game before opening the season on Friday against the Cubs.

