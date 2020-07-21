Big 8 Conference cancels all fall sports competitions

The Big 8 Conference has canceled all fall sports competitions due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the conference said on a 10-0 vote the schools decided that “since all member schools are not able to participate fully in conference contests during current fall season dates as scheduled, Big 8 Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named.”

The conference will allow teams to play non-conference games “so long as they follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials.”

The schools impacted include the four Madison schools, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona, Beloit Memorial and both Janesville schools.

Here is the full release by the conference:

Related

Comments

comments