Bucks’ Pat Connaughton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

Another Milwaukee Bucks player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Guard Pat Connaughton told ESPN and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he tested positive for the virus prior to the team leaving Milwaukee for the NBA bubble in Orlando.

“I did not travel with our team after I tested positive for COVID-19,” Connaughton said in a statement to the outlets. “I am healthy and I feel great and I am excited to join my teammates in Orlando once I meet all the NBA protocols.”

Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, is not in Orlando with the team and released the following statement to ESPN and Milwaukee JS: pic.twitter.com/FCRfubq6JM — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 20, 2020

Connaughton played in all but one game before the season was suspended in March due to the virus. He averaged 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.3 minutes per game.

He joins fellow guard Eric Bledsoe as members of the team having tested positive. Both players are asymptomatic. Coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday that he anticipated Bledsoe being back with the team prior to its first game on July 31 against Boston.

Related

Comments

comments