Brewers: Craig Counsell ‘starting to get concerned’ about Ryan Braun’s status for Opening Day

Ryan Braun’s status for Opening Day on Friday against Chicago is up in the air.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell told reporters that the veteran outfielder would once again not be on the field during the Blue-Gold Series at Miller Park Monday afternoon.

“I don’t know where we’re going to end up there. I’m starting to get concerned for sure,” Counsell said. “It’s kind of a back, oblique, neck — it’s kind of been all throughout his upper body. I don’t know. We’re going to just have to wait and see how he responds (Monday). We definitely need to have a day with marked improvement to be on track.

“It could also be a scenario with him where he’s just not ready for Opening Day but he’s ready shortly after. That could be a scenario as well.”

Ryan Braun: “I understand the speculation but I have no plans to opt out. I’m 100% planning to play, just working through a slight oblique issue before I can play in games.” https://t.co/jisiz7QBtP — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 20, 2020

Braun’s status isn’t the only one being watched. The same goes for pitcher Brett Anderson. He’s dealing with a blister on his throwing hand, and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to take the ball in the second game against the Cubs on Saturday as planned.

“It’s improving but our concern is a little bit the bigger picture here of just having it linger and have it affect him for multiple starts,” Counsell said. “He did play catch (Sunday). It went OK.”

Counsell said they plan to make a decision on Anderson at some point Monday.

