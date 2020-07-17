Bucks: Guard Eric Bledsoe reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee is currently without its starting point guard.

As first reported by TNT’s Chris Haynes, veteran Eric Bledsoe did not make the trip to Orlando after testing positive for COVID-19 before the team left for the NBA’s bubble last week.

My report on the bubble absence of Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe who told me he tested positive for Covid-19, but is symptom-free. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/QwW6t2u2xn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 17, 2020

Bledsoe told Haynes that he feels good and expects to join the team for the NBA’s restart when he clears the necessary medical hurdles. The Bucks closed their facility July 5th after getting the results of their most recent virus testing.

It’s unclear if Bledsoe will be back with the team before it opens exhibition play July 23 against San Antonio or if he’ll be ready by July 31 when the club plays Boston in the first of its eight seeding games.

Bledsoe averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game before the season was halted in March due to COVID-19.

Related

Comments

comments