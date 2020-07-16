South end zone renovation at Camp Randall put on hold

A major project at Camp Randall Stadium is on hold due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin announced Thursday morning that the renovation of the south end zone, scheduled to begin at the end of the 2020 season, will now more likely start at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

“We are obviously operating in a time of great uncertainty,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez stated in a press release. “Given our construction timeline and the timing around when decisions had to be made, we felt it was best to be prudent and delay the project for a bit. I have been thrilled with how strong sales have been thus far and I want to thank those who have already committed to purchasing seating in the new south end zone, leading to over 75 percent of loge box inventory being committed to date. Once finished, this will be a transformative project for Camp Randall.”

"Given our construction timeline and the timing around when decisions had to be made, we felt it was best to be prudent and delay the project for a bit" Update on Camp Randall renovationhttps://t.co/RTLcignnxQ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 16, 2020

The renovation project includes loge boxes and club seats, along with indoor and outdoor access hospitality clubs.

Under the new projected timeline, the renovation would be completed prior to the 2022 season.

