Packers: No fans allowed at training camp, Family Night or home preseason games

Training camp and the preseason are going to look much different this summer for the Green Bay Packers.

The team announced Wednesday that due to COVID-19 it will not allow fans at training camp practices, Family Night or any preseason games at Lambeau Field.

“The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy wrote in a press release. “But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision. We will miss seeing so many of our fans, particularly the young ones, during this exciting time of year. We will continue to work on the protocols and logistics in the hope that we can welcome fans back to Lambeau Field for the regular season without jeopardizing the health of our players, team personnel and fans.

“We ask our fans to help us in this effort by wearing masks and staying six feet away from non-family members when out in the community in the coming weeks.”

The annual Family Night practice inside the stadium will still happen and will be televised as normal.

Green Bay is set to open training camp July 28, though it’s unclear if that will happen as the NFL and the NFLPA continue to work through various issues.

Related

Comments

comments