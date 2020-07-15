A slight change is coming to Wisconsin uniforms

The next time Wisconsin takes the field at Camp Randall Stadium fans will notice a new addition to the players’ uniforms.

The school announced today that it was granting the request of hundreds of current and former athletes that asked to include a university crest logo with a black “W” on their uniforms as a show of support, inclusion and unity amid a national push for social justice and an end to racism. The crest will be featured in all sports.

“I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in a press release. “There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes.”

The Wisconsin “W” crest has rarely been seen in athletics. Its most prominent place is on the facade of the Field House at the south end of Camp Randall. Normally, the “W” is white, but will be changed to black on uniforms. The Badgers normal Motion W will still be white, though UW said it has worked with athletes to also include a black version on certain athletic apparel.

