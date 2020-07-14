Wisconsin gets commitment from 4-star recruit in 2022 class

Wisconsin has its first commitment in the 2022 recruiting class and it’s a big one.
Safety/linebacker Braelon Allen (Fond du Lac, Wis.) announced his commitment Tuesday night on Twitter.
Staying home. Committed pic.twitter.com/BvK8KxvSe9
— Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) July 15, 2020
The four-star recruit is the fourth-ranked player in the state of Wisconsin, according to 247Sports. He’s also the sixth-best inside linebacker in the country and the 116th-best player overall.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Allen chose the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame.
Allen is one of six in-state recruits that are four-star players in the class of 2022. Wisconsin has offered the other five and some felt that Allen was the most likely to spurn the Badgers and head out of state. Instead, he becomes the first to commit to coach Paul Chryst.
https://t.co/BR4d4db2ML pic.twitter.com/aJF88hth8A
— Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) July 15, 2020
Welcome home brother https://t.co/imMHl8UaCF
— 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓾𝓼 𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓲𝓼 (@juliusdavis32) July 15, 2020
#BadA22Badgers LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
— Jensen Gebhardt (@CoachGebhardt) July 15, 2020
BADA22BADGERS!!!!!!
— Warren Herring (@CoachWHerring) July 15, 2020
BadA22Badgers!
— Saeed Khalif (@CoachKhalif) July 15, 2020
Yessir baby!! Let’s keep adding https://t.co/xrmqr7Iomj
— TJ Bollers (@tj35ballin) July 15, 2020
Welcome home bro👑👑 https://t.co/qUpWml4g2q
— Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) July 15, 2020
We are bout to be crazy in that Madison secondary 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/psw4CdBhCl
— Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) July 15, 2020
Lets goooo congrats lil bro 🤘💪 @BadgerFootball just got a dawg https://t.co/JmZmCfCA22
— Jack Pugh (@JackPugh7) July 15, 2020
WISCONSIN TURN UP !!!!! 🔴⚪️ #OnWisconsin https://t.co/9Ihs7T3DOG
— Ricardo Hallman (@ricardohallman6) July 15, 2020
he did that 🤝 https://t.co/Lx3tNTjyji
— isaac hamm (@isaachamm24) July 15, 2020