Wisconsin gets commitment from 4-star recruit in 2022 class

Wisconsin has its first commitment in the 2022 recruiting class and it’s a big one.

Safety/linebacker Braelon Allen (Fond du Lac, Wis.) announced his commitment Tuesday night on Twitter.

The four-star recruit is the fourth-ranked player in the state of Wisconsin, according to 247Sports. He’s also the sixth-best inside linebacker in the country and the 116th-best player overall.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Allen chose the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

Allen is one of six in-state recruits that are four-star players in the class of 2022. Wisconsin has offered the other five and some felt that Allen was the most likely to spurn the Badgers and head out of state. Instead, he becomes the first to commit to coach Paul Chryst.

Welcome home brother https://t.co/imMHl8UaCF — 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓾𝓼 𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓲𝓼 (@juliusdavis32) July 15, 2020

BADA22BADGERS!!!!!! — Warren Herring (@CoachWHerring) July 15, 2020

BadA22Badgers! — Saeed Khalif (@CoachKhalif) July 15, 2020

Yessir baby!! Let’s keep adding https://t.co/xrmqr7Iomj — TJ Bollers (@tj35ballin) July 15, 2020

We are bout to be crazy in that Madison secondary 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/psw4CdBhCl — Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) July 15, 2020

Lets goooo congrats lil bro 🤘💪 @BadgerFootball just got a dawg https://t.co/JmZmCfCA22 — Jack Pugh (@JackPugh7) July 15, 2020

he did that 🤝 https://t.co/Lx3tNTjyji — isaac hamm (@isaachamm24) July 15, 2020

