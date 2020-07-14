Brewers: Gold beats Blue in Game 1 of Blue-Gold Series

The Gold team earned a 4-1 win over the Blue team in Game 1 of the Blue-Gold Series at Miller Park on Tuesday night.

The Brewers split squad matchup played out over six innings and featured three home runs, a strong outing from Brandon Woodruff and piped in crowd noise.

Here were three things that stood out:

Gamel stays hot

The hottest hitter of Summer Camp stayed that way Tuesday night. Gamel, who made adjustments to his left-handed batting stance since Spring Training, was 2-for-2, including a two-run homer in the first inning. He also added a walk in his third at-bat.

And Ben Gamel follows up with his own 2-run blast to extend the Gold team’s lead to 4-0 in the first. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/h3SKKekmRE — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 15, 2020

Milwaukee figures to field a normal starting outfield of Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Avisail Garcia, but if Gamel can carry over what he’s done in a short sample size in camp, then manager Craig Counsell has another promising option to offer opposing pitchers off his bench.

Woodruff looks ready

Milwaukee’s ace found some trouble in the fourth inning, giving up a home run, but for much of the night he was overwhelming. That was especially true against the best the Brewers have to offer in Yelich. The big righty struck out the 2018 NL MVP all three times he faced him, which accounted for half of his six strikeouts on the night.

Woodruff hit his pitch limit in the fifth inning, finishing at 78. His line was solid, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing the one run on four hits and walking two. He likely has one more tuneup this weekend before almost certainly taking the mound opening day against the Cubs on July 24.

Crowd noise

The Brewers experimented with piped in crowd noise for the first time. You could barely tell it was there to begin with, but once the game started it was very noticeable. Sometimes it made perfect sense — the crowd went crazy when Jedd Gyorko drilled a two-run homer in the first inning — and sometimes it didn’t make any sense — the crowd got very loud after a Logan Morrison walk.

The club is obviously trying to get a feel for what is appropriate without fans in the stands. Yelich said it felt like a real game except when he looked for the crowd and no one was there. Still, the sound system provided the funniest part of the night, as well.

The play crowd booing over PA as Christian Yelich steps to the plate. My, how the home fans have turned on him. He is mic'ed and mutters, "What am I, at Wrigley?" — Tom (@Haudricourt) July 15, 2020

What’s next?

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m.

