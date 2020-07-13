Brewers to play Blue and Gold World Series starting Tuesday

The intensity at Summer Camp will take a small step up starting Tuesday for the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was revealed over the weekend that the club will be holding what manager Craig Counsell is calling the Blue and Gold World Series. He said Monday that new additions Omar Narvaez and Avisail Garcia will serve as captains to draft the teams for the series.

“We have eight days left here, basically. On seven of those days we’ll play a little 5-to-7 inning game. We’re going to go to a night schedule starting Tuesday for about four days and put them in different uniforms,” Counsell said. “We’re just changing things up to keep it new and have everybody look forward to something. All these are signs that we’re getting a little bit closer to the start of the season.”

The Brewers have been playing intrasquad scrimmages for the past week and streaming them on their website. They’ll do the same for the “World Series” but said Monday the games will include commentary from the team’s announcers.

Game 1 on Tuesday night is set to start at 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee is scheduled to open the regular season July 24 at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

