Aaron Rodgers hopeful 2020 season will be played, but plenty still needs to be figured out

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to open training camp July 28. That’s just a little more than two weeks away and there are many matters to workout before players will be allowed to step on the field. That uncertainty has quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ attention.

“I think top of mind is are we going to have a season? There are a lot of things yet to be figured out,” Rodgers said Saturday in an interview with NBC during the American Century Championship. “We’re hopeful, we’re hopeful it’s with fans and we get all the testing procedures down the way they want for the utmost amount of safety. But I think we’re just kind of waiting for the league and the (players association) to figure some things out.”

The NFL and the union have agreed on a number of topics, but remain far apart on others, including working out the financials if fans are not allowed into stadiums due to COVID-19. The two sides are slated to meet Monday in an effort to resolve those differences.

