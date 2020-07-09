Packers sign fifth-round pick

Green Bay is closing in on having its entire 2020 draft class under contract.

The Packers announced Thursday that they had signed linebacker Kamal Martin to his rookie deal. The Minnesota alum was a fifth-round pick in April and pick No. 175 overall.

Though 6-foot-3, 245-pound missed five games as a senior due to an injury, he still earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He finished his career with the Gophers having recorded 177 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also broke up nine passes and had four interceptions, while forcing four fumbles.

The signing of Martin leaves only third-round pick Josiah Deguara as unsigned among the team’s nine selections.

Green Bay is slated to open training camp July 28.

Related

Comments

comments