Big Ten reportedly moving to conference-only schedule for 2020

Wisconsin reportedly won’t be playing Notre Dame this fall. In fact, the Badgers won’t be playing any non-conference games.

The Athletic is reporting that the Big Ten is expected to announce Thursday that it is going to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports, including football, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten is expected to announce today that it will go with a conference-only football schedule for this fall, a person with direct knowledge situation tells @TheAthleticCFB. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020

For Wisconsin, it would mean the game against the Fighting Irish at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3 won’t be played. It was the first half of a two-game, neutral site series between the two schools, with the second game set to take place at Soldier Field in Chicago next season.

Under the new setup, the Badgers also wouldn’t host Southern Illinois on Sept. 12 or Appalachian State on Sept. 19 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin’s normal schedule features three non-conference games and nine conference games. According to ESPN, the conference-only schedule would feature 10 Big Ten games.

