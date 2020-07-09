Alvarez tells fans there are many unknowns following Big Ten decision on fall sports

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez told fans Thursday that they aren’t sure what their schedule will look like this fall in football, but they know game day at Camp Randall Stadium won’t look the same as it has in past years.

In a letter to season ticket holders an donors after the Big Ten announced it was going to a conference-only schedule for fall sports, including football, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alvarez said there are a lot of unknowns less than two months out from when the Badgers season is set to start.

“Needless to say, this announcement greatly affects our 2020 season in a number of ways. At the moment, we do not know what our schedules will look like or how many home games we will have. We hope to have that information from the conference as soon as possible,” Alvarez wrote.



“No matter how many home games we have this season, game day at Camp Randall Stadium will look different. We will not be able to accommodate a full stadium. Through ongoing discussions with campus and local health officials, we are developing our plan to provide a safe game day environment for everyone. Once we have more clarity regarding the football schedule and the capacity of Camp Randall Stadium we will be able to communicate our ticketing plans.”

Among the games that won’t happen is Wisconsin’s non-conference matchup with Notre Dame. The Badgers were scheduled to play the Fighting Irish at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3, with the two teams also matching up in 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago. Alvarez said they look forward to playing Notre Dame next season and both programs are committed to rescheduling the game in Green Bay.

“Throughout these unprecedented times, we have tried to remain as transparent and as flexible as possible to best serve you, the loyal members of our Badger family,” Alvarez wrote. “Today’s announcement, and all the circumstances we are trying to work through together, are done so with one thing in mind: the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans. With our partners around the Big Ten, we are committed to exploring every option to provide safe competitive opportunities for our student-athletes.



There are still many questions to be answered. As the past few months have shown, we all need to be flexible in these uncertain times. As decisions are made about what the 2020 fall season will look like, we will continue to communicate that information.”

